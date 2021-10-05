No one opposes transit Downtown -- Kenneth Axe

Poor Madison. You are stuck with an incompetent mayor who lacks administrative experience. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway waffles on support of the police and ignores the business community Downtown.

Her column in last Sunday's State Journal, "Now is the time for rapid transit," set up a straw man -- no one is arguing against bus rapid transit to the Downtown. So why does she waste words defending it?

Satya Rhodes-Conway: Now is the time for rapid transit Madison needs rapid transit. Our health and our environment are harmed when there are too ma…

She ignores the combined wisdom of four former mayors, who wrote the previous column, "Keep the BRT off State Street." She doesn't deign once to discuss their opinion on routing BRT. She suggests that high-speed rail was sunk by delay, rather than the machinations of former Gov. Scott Walker. The former mayors did not face the same decision in their administrations as she suggests.