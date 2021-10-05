No one opposes transit Downtown -- Kenneth Axe

Poor Madison. You are stuck with an incompetent mayor who lacks administrative experience. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway waffles on support of the police and ignores the business community Downtown.
Her column in last Sunday's State Journal, "Now is the time for rapid transit," set up a straw man -- no one is arguing against bus rapid transit to the Downtown. So why does she waste words defending it?
Madison needs rapid transit. Our health and our environment are harmed when there are too ma…
She ignores the combined wisdom of four former mayors, who wrote the previous column, "Keep the BRT off State Street." She doesn't deign once to discuss their opinion on routing BRT. She suggests that high-speed rail was sunk by delay, rather than the machinations of former Gov. Scott Walker. The former mayors did not face the same decision in their administrations as she suggests.
But arrogantly she is too bullish to reconsider her decision. The mayor fails to realize that people will not come Downtown to ride the BRT, but to see the very businesses she jeopardizes with the route. Madison has an opportunity to try to save State Street with a pedestrian mall. Running an outer circle route, as BRT would already have to do on many days each year, is hardly inconvenient. If drivers have to walk blocks from parking to State Street and the Square, why can't transit commuters?