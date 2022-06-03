No one needs to own an AR-15 -- Linda Pils

My husband and son are hunters, so I am not against gun ownership. But an AR-15 is not a gun used for hunting. It is a rifle used in war. It comes with a magazine that holds 30 rounds but can be fitted with a magazine that holds 100 rounds.

There is no reason for hunters to use them. They are meant to kill people, and more and more often in this country they are used to kill children, slaughter shoppers and murder people in worship. We were shocked and angered when we heard about the school shootings in Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, in Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and on and on. What has been offered are hopes and prayers, which have changed nothing.

We need legislators who will act on regulating firearms use. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, suggests we arm teachers. As a former teacher, that suggestion is not only ridiculous, it’s dangerous. We regulate who can drive. Why not regulate gun ownership?

Add a 48-hour waiting period, background checks and eliminate assault rifles and large magazines. We won’t end mass shootings. But these four measures will mean that there will be far fewer children left bleeding and dying on their classroom floor.

Linda Pils, Middleton