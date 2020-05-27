No one has a right to spread COVID-19 -- Jeff Virchow

Anarchy: a state of disorder due to absence or nonrecognition of authority.

This definition came to mind after watching reports on the multitude of gatherings around the country over the Memorial Day weekend -- none of which demonstrated any recognition of the importance of social distancing or observing methods proven effective in preventing the spread of the corona virus. The rationale given was basically “this is a free country, and no one can make me wear a mask.”

Our society seems to be gradually devolving into anarchy -- people taking it on themselves to decide which laws or rules they will obey. This attitude is encouraged by a president and his administration who openly flaunt their “freedom” to do as they like, with no fear of consequences. Where does your freedom to do as you like end, and my freedom to be safe from the spread of a virus begin?