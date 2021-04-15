No one frets over clothing mandates -- Tom Ohlert

We continue to hear complaints that government mask mandates to prevent COVID-19 infections are an infringement on individual rights, perhaps even unconstitutional. It's time for a reality check.
You and I and everyone we've ever met were born naked, our natural state. Yet every town and village in America, every city, county and state, forbids us from walking down Main Street naked on a hot summer day just because it may be more comfortable. We are required to clothe certain parts of our bodies. Society has several reasons for this, few of which are meant to protect life and health.
Have those who object to mask mandates ever challenged these laws? It's doubtful. Every individual right has a corresponding responsibility. If I catch a bad cold I still have the right to move around in public, but if I care about my fellow citizens I will not heedlessly sneeze in their faces. Discussions of rights that never touch on their corresponding responsibilities are a recipe for a crumbling society.
Tom Ohlert, Albany