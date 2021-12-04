 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No need to rename Fitchburg City Hall -- Michael Leon
0 comments

No need to rename Fitchburg City Hall -- Michael Leon

  • 0

A small group of woke Democrats have decided Fitchburg City Hall should be renamed the Frances Huntley-Cooper Municipal Building, as reported in the Nov. 23 State Journal article "Fitchburg mulls new name for City Hall." 

Huntley-Cooper is the first African American mayor in Wisconsin history. She served one term, which is unremarkable, from 1991 to 1993.

As an current resident -- unlike Michael Johnson, who proposed the idea and is no longer a Fitchburg resident -- I object.

The idea that we should brand the seat of local representative democracy and municipal policy after one person is absurd.

But this is just like woke Democrats who don't really believe in democracy. They believe they know better, and residents just have to accept this reality.

If this initiative really is of import, we need a deliberative process that would include and invite extensive public input, a long list of nominations and a referendum that offers no-name change at all.

Current and future Fitchburg residents have a stake in this enterprise, not just misguided woke activists.

Michael Leon, Fitchburg

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the Green Bay Packers' unvaccinated quarterback testing positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics