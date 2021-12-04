No need to rename Fitchburg City Hall -- Michael Leon

A small group of woke Democrats have decided Fitchburg City Hall should be renamed the Frances Huntley-Cooper Municipal Building, as reported in the Nov. 23 State Journal article "Fitchburg mulls new name for City Hall."
Huntley-Cooper is the first African American mayor in Wisconsin history. She served one term, which is unremarkable, from 1991 to 1993.
As an current resident -- unlike Michael Johnson, who proposed the idea and is no longer a Fitchburg resident -- I object.
The idea that we should brand the seat of local representative democracy and municipal policy after one person is absurd.
But this is just like woke Democrats who don't really believe in democracy. They believe they know better, and residents just have to accept this reality.
If this initiative really is of import, we need a deliberative process that would include and invite extensive public input, a long list of nominations and a referendum that offers no-name change at all.