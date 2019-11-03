A growing chorus of Republicans, joined by some Democrats, have expressed alarm at proposals to transition the United States from employer-paid health insurance to “Medicare for All.” Single-payer health care systems in Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Taiwan and many of the world’s developed nations have been adopted because they provide quality care at a lower cost.
Central to critics’ concerns is the cost of Medicare for All. Ironically, our for-profit insurance system costs trillions of dollars more over 10 years than a Medicare for All plan. Opponents of Medicare for All have suggested it’s overly optimistic in calculating potential savings, but countries that have adopted single-payer systems have significantly lower costs and better outcomes.
Private health insurance is based on a business model that generates profits for stockholders and millions for CEOs by limiting or denying coverage. If you lose your job or your employer changes providers, you can lose coverage. At the same time, the rising cost of private health insurance has meant companies have less money to increase stagnant wages.
Why would anyone want to continue to pay twice as much for health care as the rest of the developed world for a system that doesn’t cover everyone and has poorer health outcomes?
Charles Uphoff, Fitchburg