No need for speed on East Washington -- Steve Urso

No need for speed on East Washington

I work in Downtown Madison and travel on East Washington Avenue approximately three days a week between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Recently, I watched two vehicles — a black Mercedes and a white Jeep, both SUVs — driving west just east of East High School in the area where the speed you are travelling is displayed. One vehicle’s speed was 48 mph, and the other’s was 36 mph. The area has signs limiting speed to 20 mph.

Vehicles have no reason to be going fast, but it is a daily occurrence in the area. Please slow down.

Steve Urso, Sun Prairie