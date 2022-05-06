'No Mow May' is key for pollinators -- Bob Bates

The city of Appleton has established a model program for allowing a key seasonal time for crucial pollinators to get a good start on their natural role as catalysts for emerging healthy pollination.

The approach is dubbed "No Mow May." Letting grasses grow uninterrupted by mower blades in May allows pollinators such as bees and other insects to fully emerge from their winter habitats. Then these pollinators can enhance the natural cycle of initiating healthy growth to a full array of vegetation -- the base of vigor, bloom and beauty for the rest of the growing season.

Grown out lawns may not appeal to those who have been conditioned to compete for the "best looking lawn award" in neighborhoods, but the alert for a healthier environment is a needed -- and timely -- payoff for helping a stressed out planet. By June the taller grasses can be esthetically addressed by setting mower blades higher and gradually adjusting to accustomed lawn looks.

Let's educate ourselves and act on it to play our human role in nurturing nature.

Bob Bates, Madison