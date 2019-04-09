As I listen to the 20 or so Democratic candidates vying for their party's nomination, I can only think of the old commercial saying: "Where's the beef?"
Not one candidate is talking about how to improve our economy or how to create jobs. No, they talk about free health care, "Medicare for All" or free college tuition. They talk about spending trillions fighting climate change. The newest angle they are discussing is having our government pay reparations to African Americans for the horrors of slavery 160 years ago. I can't make this up.
Most Americans have enough common sense to know that all this free stuff is going to push taxes through the roof for everyone -- not just the rich. People are rightly concerned that today the government already spends way more than they take in, and this can't go on forever. People want common-sense ideas about how to grow jobs, raise wages, and provide more opportunity for our young people to get good jobs with a bright future to grow.
I hope the Democrats keep pushing their zany agenda, because it will ensure a loss in 2020.
Joe Tripalin, McFarland