Votes for so-called No Labels candidates will likely give us four more years of Donald Trump. We cannot afford to underestimate this movement or its potential consequences.

In 2000, Ralph Nader voters gave us George W. Bush as president and Samuel Alito and John Roberts on the Supreme Court. In 2016, votes for the Green Party candidate, Jill Stein, gave us Trump as president and Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett as justices. Think about all the damage these presidents and justices have done.

The huge tax cuts Bush and Trump added to the Reagan tax cuts have resulted in the rise of the billionaire class. The election of Bush led to the unnecessary Iraq war that has destroyed the Middle East, and to the Citizens United Supreme Court decision that allows unlimited corporate money in politics. The election of Trump led to the overturning of Roe, and enormous national deficits.

Don’t be suckered by faux parties draped in idealism. If you prefer Trump then vote for him. But if you don’t want him for four more years, please don’t get suckered into voting for a third party. Third parties have done enough damage over the past 20 years. If Trump gets re-elected, we may well be kissing our democracy goodbye.

Al Jacobs, Egg Harbor