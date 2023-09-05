A significant majority of American voters do not want to see either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump in the general election. Yet it looks more and more like that is the match-up we will get.

What we need instead is a bipartisan ticket made up of a moderate Republican and a moderate Democrat who would reflect the positions of the majority of Americans. That may be the only way for us to seriously address the many problems we face today -- together -- instead of emphasizing party politics and getting nothing done.