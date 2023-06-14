Recently, I had a good laugh from the talking heads on the radio. They say dark money is funding a political group called No Labels.

If you think that labels are bad for you, then take the label off your rat poison and drink it. No, don't do that, it could kill you. We put labels on things to tell us what they are.

Divide and conquer is the basic strategy of the fat cats. None of the culture wars mean anything to the fat cats except a means of diverting votes away from progressive income tax or shorter work weeks. If their daughter gets an unwanted pregnancy, they put her on the Learjet for Montreal or Iceland.

The No Labels group is meant to divert a few votes in a tight race.

Dan Thomson, Madison