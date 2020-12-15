 Skip to main content
No ID needed to hold elected office -- Jeffrey Baylis
In Wisconsin, a person showing up to vote in person must be registered and show a photo ID with proof of residency. A registered person voting by absentee ballot must supply a photo or digital copy of such an ID when requesting the ballot.

I am in the process of declaring my candidacy for a public office in Wisconsin. I am required to complete a Form CF-1, which is a financial form that requires only a signature, address and a date. Also, I must complete a form EL-162, which is a declaration of candidacy that requires a signature, address and date, and sworn to in front of a clerk or notary. Also, I must obtain nominating signatures from electors in my district on Form EL-169, that requires signatures, addresses and dates. Finally, if elected to the office I must be sworn in by a municipal official.

At no point in this process is anyone running for or occupying an elected office required to possess a photo ID with proof of current residency. The requirements to vote are more stringent than the requirements to occupy an elected office in this state.

Why?

Jeffrey Baylis, Cross Plains 

