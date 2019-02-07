When we get unseasonably cold weather, some people say, “Ha, global warming?! Looks like that’s not happening.”
They don’t know the past four years have been the warmest on record -- ever -- or that this frigid polar vortex resulted from warm air seeping into the arctic, splitting the polar vortex and leaving it free to wander down here to cause extremely cold temperatures.
Forget about the overwhelming scientific consensus that climate change is happening. Let’s say it’s cold out and climate change isn’t happening -- why are we afraid of people taking action to slow climate change?
What if we improve our public transportation to reduce driving emissions. Now we have less traffic and stress, and it’s easier for everyone to get around. Let’s say we make energy efficiency mandates for homes and businesses. Now we’ve cut waste and are saving money on energy. Or what if we accelerate the transition to renewable energy? Now we have cleaner air, fewer deaths from particulate matter, and are importing less fuel.
So even if you’re still uncertain about this climate change idea, we have nothing to lose by taking commonsense steps to reduce our emissions.
Laura Green, Madison