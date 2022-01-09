 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

No evidence 2020 election was stolen -- Barbara McFarland
No evidence 2020 election was stolen -- Barbara McFarland

More than 50% of Republicans think the 2020 election was stolen. Really?

Are they just mixing up disappointment with certified results?

I had the same reaction in 2016. But I never felt the entire system was corrupt. I never felt my vote wasn't counted. I also never felt that Republicans in the thousands had voted twice or more. I never tried or urged others to make voting more difficult for American citizens. I never participated in a riot to overturn our democracy and trash the U.S. Capitol.

Why are our good and honest Republican friends allowing this mockery over the presidential election to continue for almost a year? This can lead down a road that will be hard to turn back from, as we discovered in the 1860s and Germany discovered in the 1930s.

Yes, I am afraid for our future.

Barbara McFarland, Middleton

