No debate would be better than this -- Ray Ropers

Debates are a reasonable way to allow candidates to express their views. But debates in which a moderator cannot or will not control the debate are simply rude shouting matches demonstrating man's inhumanity to man (or woman). Is there no respect left among our leaders?
Future presidential debates should have the candidates in two separate and isolated rooms, yet visible to the audience simultaneously -- and each able to hear the other. The moderator should turn on only the microphone of the debater whose turn it is to debate.
It is demeaning and insulting to the American public to listen to grown men interrupt each other and resort to yelling to get their points heard. The lesson learned by the public is that the interrupting debater has lost his or her self control -- an attribute nobody wants in a leader of a free nation.
No presidential debate at all would be better for the integrity of the United States than the one just concluded on Tuesday.
Ray Ropers, Waunakee
