Nitrate pollution costs state dearly -- Jessica Boll

Nitrate issues are ongoing in Wisconsin, and it comes with quite a cost. High nitrate levels are hitting whole municipalities all the way down to single-family wells. This is costing residents financially as well as impacting their quality of life.
Nitrate contamination is widespread across Wisconsin and is detrimental to our health as it contributes to medical costs ranging between $23 million to $80 million per year. It’s been estimated that municipalities across the state have already spent close to $40 million to treat or minimize nitrate contamination in their drinking water supplies.
Approximately 42,000 private wells exceed the maximum level of nitrates. A total cost estimate to abandon those wells and replace them with a new and safe water supply runs upward of $440 million. Private well owners have already spent around $9 million replacing wells that have been contaminated. All of these costs and more could have been avoided if Wisconsin would enact a stronger nitrate rule.
Water is essential to our health, and every single Wisconsinite deserves clean drinking water. Please contact our state Legislature and let them know you support a strong nitrate rule in Wisconsin.
Jessica Boll, Hartford