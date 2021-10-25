Night Market is preview of mall -- Dory Christensen

My husband and I went to the annual Night Market this past Saturday. It was a beautiful fall evening, with lots of people enjoying the great music and all the offerings available. The lighted Capitol looked amazing and everyone was well behaved, walking up and down the whole length of State Street. Our mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway, was there also, enjoying herself. It was a great success.
The biggest take away was how wonderful it was to use State Street as the full pedestrian mall that many of us want. It is doable and it is great for our Downtown businesses. There were lines of people waiting to buy something at so many of the shops and the booths. We were able to appreciate the new shops that have opened up even though they were very crowded with customers.
This is not a fantasy that some of us have. This is what State Street should look like from the top of our Capitol to the UW Library Mall. The bus rapid transit would ruin this amazing experience.
Dory Christensen, Madison