Wisconsin must choose between two Republican candidates running for U.S. Senate in the Aug. 14 primary.
The winner will challenge U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, in the general election on Nov. 6. Sen. Baldwin doesn’t represent Wisconsin values. She’s a "swamp creature" and a puppet for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in Washington, D.C.
Wisconsin can do a lot better.
Republican candidate Kevin Nicholson has said that signing up to “defend the Constitution of our republic is, of course, a conservative value,” and that "the Democrat party has wholesale rejected the Constitution and the values that it was founded upon."
He was a Democrat in college, and so was Ronald Reagan. Nicholson explains, “I start every speech talking about how I was a Democrat, and what I saw and what I was involved in, and how it made me a conservative.”
Nicholson is a husband, father of three, businessman, and highly decorated combat veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was born and raised in Wisconsin, and lives with his family in Delafield. He is conservative, pro-life, a defender of the Second Amendment and an outsider who will take on the politicians in D.C.
Vote for Nicholson on Aug. 14.
Sallie Helmer, Ripon