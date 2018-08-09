Appealing to independent and Democratic- minded voters is necessary for a Republican to defeat U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in November.
But while most Republicans want more people to adopt conservative principles of fiscal discipline and family values, Leah Vukmir’s campaign suggests only a "lifelong" Republican can advance those initiatives in Washington. Elitism has a limited appeal to most Wisconsinites on a November ballot.
Nicholson was raised in a Democratic family and converted to conservative causes through several life experiences. Some wonder if the conversion of the one-time president of the College Democrats is sincere.
Through my own research, I’ve found he’s contributed thousands of dollars to Republican causes between 2008 and 2016. Recipients include presidential candidates John McCain, Marco Rubio and defending Gov. Scott Walker in his recall election.
Nicholson’s wife, Jessie, was Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty's communications director and she was a speechwriter for a Bush-appointed Agriculture secretary. She prodded her husband to reconsider his youthful liberal ideals nearly two decades ago. Many of us have made similar conversions.
Kevin Nicholson understands the strengths and flaws of both parties. I will happily vote for Nicholson as the best candidate to defeat Baldwin and bridge political divides in Washington.
Chris O'Brien, Watertown