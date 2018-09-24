I'm writing to vent my displeasure with the NFL rules changes.
A couple of years ago they took away one of the most exciting plays of the game, the kickoff return, when they moved the kickoffs to the 35-yard line resulting in more touchbacks. Now the NFL has taken away the quarterback sack as well. After watching my beloved Packers the past two weeks and watching textbook quarterback sacks being called for penalties, I've decided other than Packer games I'm going to stop watching football games on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights. I don't need them.
The NFL needs to understand that especially during the next six weeks I have plenty of sports to watch. The Ryder Cup begins this weekend, and the Major League baseball playoffs start after that, and I can watch the Brewers and the Cubs. It doesn't get any better than that. It seems like the NFL is trying to make baseball America's pastime once again.
So for the time being, I don't need to watch the NFL pamper their multi-million dollar quarterbacks and treat them like wimps.
Mike Paulus, Monona