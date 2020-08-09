You have permission to edit this article.
Next season will be the Mallards' best -- Steve Schmitt
I am so sorry, Madison Mallards fans, for the cancellation of the season at Warner Park. We promise to make the 2021 season the best experience ever at the Old Duck Pond.

The Mallards 2020 players are actually at Simmons Field in Kenosha. They are playing as the K-Town Bobbers. The Bobbers play the Kenosha Kingfish 26 games, all at Simmons Field.

Stay safe, and I sure miss you all.

Steve Schmitt, owner, Madison Mallards

