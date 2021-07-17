Next health order is for the birds -- Al Rickey

The Wisconsin State Journal published an article July 10 about an emerging bird virus plaguing certain areas of the country. The virus can be fatal to our feathered friends, and the Audubon Society recommends taking down bird feeders to minimize the spread. At the same time, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has yet to make that recommendation.

Madison Audubon Society: Take down bird feeders until more known about mystery illness The Wisconsin DNR said the unidentified illness has not been linked to any bird deaths in Wisconsin, but the department has received “scattered” reports of birds with symptoms associated with the disease.

Following this story, arguments are raging between neighbors on local social media about removing the feeders. In what only can be called “feeder shaming,” some angry folks denounce those who dare leave their feeding stations up and running. To do so is a selfish act and puts the critters at risk.

A straightforward remedy to appease both sides is asleep in our own government health infrastructure and is ready to be awakened. Our city and county leadership can tweak their mandates for COVID-19 and create a new health order that all birds using feeders be issued tiny masks to mitigate transmission. They could also demand posting miniature warning signs for birds such as “No mask -- no thistle, no suet, no millet or sunflower seeds.”