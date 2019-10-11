I seem to be the only person in a class of 35 students (I assist the instructor) at UW-Madison’s School of Medicine and Public Health who subscribes to a print newspaper.
Granted, these are grad students without a lot of spare cash. But it’s not just cost for them. One student felt it was wasteful to print newspapers, even if recycling them. Another was put off by all the ads. Besides, it’s all on the internet, they say.
As smart as they are, I worry that they and future generations might be less informed, as print journalism withers. I devour online news content, too, but still appreciate the variety of articles, local coverage, editorial content, the obit page and even the ads in the tried-and-true newspaper.
The true part I mean literally. I’ve noticed acquaintances who frequently mistake biased political opinion on websites for journalism. It becomes impossible to have a rational discussion.
Unless a better way emerges to monetize journalism, who exactly will write web content we can trust?
Steve Busalacchi, Madison