On Mother's Day, my family left me alone to enjoy the morning. I spent that time sipping my coffee and quietly enjoying my Sunday tradition of reading the newspaper, just like my parents used to do.
It's relaxing to read the paper without being distracted by online trolls, so I can form an opinion without those noises in my head. I am grateful for our digital and paper copies of the news, but still love the paper the best. If more people would read newspapers, perhaps they would be better grounded and less angry all the time.
Thanks for your hard work.
Jody McIntyre, Madison