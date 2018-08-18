Thank you for Thursday's State Journal editorial, “The president is an enemy of the truth,” and by extension thanks to the more than 300 other newspapers who published similar editorial opinions about the awesome benefit that a free press brings to our nation.

I am extremely grateful for the freedom of the press established by our nation’s Founders.

Trump is an enemy of the truth OUR VIEW: Rather than fight the facts, president should respect vital role of press

At a time when the current administration denigrates the press for asking tough questions, retaliates against perceived political enemies for exercising their First Amendment rights, and when truth is perverted in various media for political advantage, American citizens must assert their desire to maintain a free and open exchange of ideas. One of the primary places for this dialogue is the independent press, so thank you for being there.

Subscribe to Breaking News! Get breaking news stories sent to you as they develop! Sign Up! I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The New York Times, in a recent editorial on this subject, reminds us to subscribe to the local newspaper so that our region can benefit from these kinds of interchanges. I have never been happier to be a subscriber of this paper.

Rabbi Jonathan Biatch, Madison