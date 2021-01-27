 Skip to main content
Newspaper prints diverse views -- William Kenealy
Newspaper prints diverse views -- William Kenealy

I really value the opinion of Leonard Pitts Jr. and enjoy reading his columns in the State Journal. An "old white guy" suggested in a letter to the editor Sunday, "Pitts denigrates all Republicans," that a disclaimer be attached to his column.

I am also an old white guy. I would suggest to this reader that he not read Pitts' columns. This is what I do whenever I see Marc Thiessen's name on anything. After reading a few of Thiessen's columns, I found all he did was aggravate me and I will no longer read anything he writes.

I do not want a disclaimer attached to his columns, but I did enjoy reading another opinion Sunday about his conservative whatboutisms.

I should also commend the State Journal for carrying such divergent points of view. This is what we need in this country to dispel the false view of print media being "fake" news.

William Kenealy, Fitchburg

