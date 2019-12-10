Newspaper offers needed local voice -- Marc F. Hansen

Friday's Wisconsin State Journal was an excellent demonstration of the importance of a local voice.

In the Wisconsin of Aldo Leopold and Gaylord Nelson, it is alarming that state support of environmental protection has decreased 36% in the last 10 years, according to the article "State led US in cutting funding."

The guest column from Rep. Gretta Neubauer, D-Racine, made clear how this could have happened. Political power has been bought by extreme wealth, such as the Koch billionaires, leading to the gross corruption of gerrymandering and (permanent?) control by a Republican Party representing a minority of voters. This has resulted in alarming deterioration of formally vital communities such as Racine and many smaller rural communities. Rep. Neubauer entered politics when she realized the great risk of "people losing faith in the democratic process."