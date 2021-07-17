Newspaper offers lesson on history -- Daryl Sisson

Reading the local paper every day provides an education in history and civics. Here's a case in point, from last Sunday's State Journal:

The "What We Said" feature, which republished a State Journal editorial from 150 years ago, contained the newspaper's criticism from 1871 of efforts to raise funds to erect a statue to Robert E. Lee: "There is no need of a monument to perpetuate Lee's memory while the graves of the victims of a wicked rebellion are so thickly strewn in the soil of his native state."

Then a modern news article published in the paper, "‘Incredible day’ as Lee statue goes" covered Lee's statue being removed in Charlottesville, Virginia: "I'm ecstatic that we're here now," a Black activist said from the scene. "It's sad that it's taken so much to get us to this point. But this is an incredible day."