Newspaper offers lesson on history -- Daryl Sisson

Reading the local paper every day provides an education in history and civics. Here's a case in point, from last Sunday's State Journal:
The "What We Said" feature, which republished a State Journal editorial from 150 years ago, contained the newspaper's criticism from 1871 of efforts to raise funds to erect a statue to Robert E. Lee: "There is no need of a monument to perpetuate Lee's memory while the graves of the victims of a wicked rebellion are so thickly strewn in the soil of his native state."
No need for monument to perpetuate Robert E. Lee's memory -- State Journal editorial from 150 years ago
This State Journal editorial ran on July 8, 1871:
Then a modern news article published in the paper, "‘Incredible day’ as Lee statue goes" covered Lee's statue being removed in Charlottesville, Virginia: "I'm ecstatic that we're here now," a Black activist said from the scene. "It's sad that it's taken so much to get us to this point. But this is an incredible day."
Then in Michael Perry's Roughneck Grace column, "Enriched by songs of new birds," he wrote: "Fresh history or old history, all evidence suggests humans never learn; on the upside, they never give up."
It is exasperating and heartbreaking to me that our country is still so mired in racism in general and white supremacy in specific. But to those fighting for a better America for all people of all colors, I thank you. And I ask of you, please, "never give up."
Also, keep reading your local paper.
Daryl Sisson, Madison