The State Journal did an excellent job publishing my experiences as a combat soldier in Europe in 1945 in the 86th Infantry Division. I am that soldier.
Most people read about the generals or tactics but seldom about the ordinary soldier who was facing the Germans in mortal combat. I am 94 years old. In five years, there probably won't be any survivors to tell their story.
Shanzeh Ahmad wrote a great article about my experiences, and for that I thank her. She brought my experiences to life. Steve Apps, the son of the famous writer and author, Jerry Apps, did a great job photographing my presentation. For that, I thank him.
The article stated there is no experience you'll ever have like someone shooting at and trying to kill you. Three times I was inches away from being killed. An artillery shell landed 20 yards from me and blew out my left ear drum. I can now only hear out of one ear. We were staging to invade Japan when the two atomic bombs ended the war and saved my life.
A great thank you goes out to the State Journal for an excellent job.
Thomas Gitter, Madison