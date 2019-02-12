We’d like to add our voices to the chorus of State Journal customers praising their carriers.
Each time we received email warnings that our paper could be delivered up to a day late because of adverse weather conditions, we were unhappily resigned to the possible delay. But each time, there was no delay.
Our paper appeared on our front steps bright (more accurately, still dark) and early, as it always does.
Thank you, carrier Delia Carrano, for your consistently dependable service.
Steve and Nancy Sanborn, Madison