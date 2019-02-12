Weather Alert

...BE ALERT FOR LOCALLY REDUCED VISIBILITIES AND SNOW COVERED ROADS... LINGERING LIGHT SNOW WILL WRAP UP EARLY THIS MORNING. GUSTY WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS MAY STILL LEAD TO SOME LOCALIZED BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. THIS WOULD BE MOST NOTICEABLE ON NORTH-SOUTH ROADWAYS IN OPEN AREAS. MOTORISTS SHOULD CONTINUE TO EXERCISE CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE ESPECIALLY IN RURAL, OPEN AREAS.