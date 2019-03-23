Thanks for the March 14 editorial and reminder that “newspapers still shine a bright light” for those of us who subscribe to a daily newspaper.
I’m proud to be counted among more than 160,000 people still reading the printed version of the State Journal on any average day and will do my best to keep our local paper off any “endangered” list.
The State Journal plays an important role in “informing and empowering the public.” Their staff of professional journalists report on state and local government, consumer affairs, sports, entertainment and more -- news that is vitally important to us in Madison and south-central Wisconsin. And on our behalf, the State Journal continues to advocate for a free press and open government. As the editorial points out, our subscriptions contribute to a “healthy democracy.”
We must continue to support newspapers. They are part of our history and daily life. Newspapers have helped to preserve the values and integrity of professional journalism and continue to focus on truth and transparency in reporting. The newspaper industry deserves our support and is well worth saving for future generations.
Jan Somerfeld, Madison