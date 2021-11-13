New voting maps were disappointing -- Louisa Havlik

I read with anticipation the Nov. 3 Wisconsin State Journal article "People’s maps still maintain GOP tilt," comparing the voting districts for current maps, the Republican maps and the People's Maps Commission's options. I was so disappointed.
All three maps still favor one political party -- the Republicans -- over another. I had hoped to see, with the People's Maps, a more equitable drawing of the districts, much like Iowa has with its state map-drawing committee. Like most Wisconsinites, I want a fair playing field with no one party favored over others.
As long as these maps are drawn by politicians and their lawyers, or a committee with very little real power, the people once again will not be heard. Wisconsin will be about as gerrymandered as ever. How very sad for all of us.
Louisa Havlik, Stoughton