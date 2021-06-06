New voting laws try to rig elections -- Mark Quinn

In Thursday's Wisconsin State Journal, a Wall Street Journal editorial was published that joined the chorus line of Trump-led doubters who believe rampant voter fraud was have occurred throughout our nation. The only way to thwart this presumed fraud is to install restrictive voting measures we see now in Republican-controlled state legislatures.

The Wall Street Journal's editorial, "Melodrama in the Texas Legislature," honed in on Texas, which is trying to pass voting laws that will effectively limit non-white turnout in future elections, and which President Joe Biden has denounced as wrongheaded and a solution looking for a problem. It needs repeating: Every court, every local and state board and employee responsible for their elections found no significant voter fraud in 2020.

So we have to ask: Why are Republicans so hellbent on passing voting laws that in no way enhance voter turnout? By inventing a nonexistent voting problem, these Republicans feel justified in disenfranchising fellow citizens who tend to not vote their way. They feel the demographics of Black and brown voters, and younger voters aren't going their way, so they need to stop them at the ballot box.

This unpatriotic, shameless and dishonest approach to rig elections is beyond disgraceful.

Mark Quinn, Madison