New vaccines are medical marvels -- Bob Bates

It is a sad situation when so many Americans, despite advances of proven science, remain skeptical of life-saving vaccines.
In his most recently book, "Code Breaker," multiple award-winning writer Walter Isaacson traces the development of modern vaccines. Over the past 30 years, scores of biochemists in dozens of advanced labs across the planet have dedicated themselves to attacking and hopefully eradicating viruses that can kill.
In January 2020, after the genetic code of the COVID-19 virus was sequenced, labs around the world focused on finding approaches to genetically seek, attack and destroy this deadly virus. Their efforts were apolitical, dedicated to the common good -- as all genuine scientific endeavors should be. They succeeded.
In a matter of months, multiple labs had come up with vaccines effective in disabling COVID. In the United States, "Project Warp Speed" had little to do with this success, because the labs had jumped out well ahead of lagging governmental measures.
Reality shows the effectiveness of the various vaccines now available. These have saved hundreds of thousands of lives and continue to do so. Those among the American populace who remain either in denial or skepticism of this reality are now allowing a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" that is now making tragic headlines.
Such attitudes and nonactions are morally inexcusable by any standard.