New transmission line isn't needed-- Dave Pearson

Subsidizing local solar panels on rooftops and local wind energy turbines along with storage batteries would make American Transmission Co.'s massive transmission lines unnecessary.
Of course ATC claims we need the lines to transport clean energy from turbines and solar panels hastily put up in the beautiful Driftless Area. The real purpose is more likely to transport power from the dirty shale energy plants in the Dakotas. Their rich supporters value their guaranteed return on investment that will be paid by our utility bills if demand for energy in southeast Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio does not increase.
It was recently acknowledged that one of the three Public Service Commission board members who approved the project was vying for a top job with a company working on the ATC project.
Now is the time to block this powerful company from destroying our beautiful Driftless Area. It would be great if the PSC actually served the public rather than corporate interests and rich investors.
Dave Pearson, Dodgeville, Friendship Center Retreat, board president