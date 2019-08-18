In response to a couple of recent letters to the editor in favor of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line, I would like to explain why some are mistaken about this line being a means to address climate change.
It has been said that a good lie is easier to believe than the truth. This is precisely what has occurred here. American Transmission Co. has repeatedly misled the public about the ability for this line to reduce carbon emissions.
As an intervenor in the transmission line proceedings, I had a chance to review all of the information presented by ATC. This will be an open-access transmission line, which means that the energy that arrives at your home is based on the market (the cheapest source at any given moment). It's not based on whether it is renewable or dirty.
This project does not reduce carbon dioxide as much as alternatives and is based on increasing electric consumption that is not currently forecast.
The real solution to carbon emission goals rests with the public. Energy efficiency, distributed generation and load management puts these goals within reach and also place control of our energy future with the public. This transmission line will only place our money in the pockets of greedy corporations.
Chris Klopp, Cross Plains