New tax will limit investment growth -- Matt Sama

Now more than ever, Washington should be looking for ways to encourage private investment into our economy. Unfortunately, two bills in Congress and a similar proposal being pushed by President Joe Biden would discourage private investment and actually push it away.
According to a recent study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, tax increases on carried interest investment would lead to the loss of nearly 5 million U.S. jobs. This is being proposed by the president and in House Resolution 1068 and Senate Bill 1598.
This should concern all of us in Wisconsin because, according to the American Investment Council’s website, the types of investors these proposals plan to increase taxes on are responsible for 222,000 Wisconsin jobs.
Some claim this tax increase is targeting the “1%.” But according to the AIC, of the businesses supported by these types of private investments, 86% employed 500 or fewer workers, and roughly a third employed 10 workers or less.
Congress and the president should be doing all they can to incentivize private investment now, not pushing ideas like this that will cost jobs and slow down our recovery.
Matt Sama, New Berlin