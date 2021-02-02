New State Street needs less concrete -- Crystal Kauramaki

Thank to the State Journal editorial board for its Jan. 24 editorial, " Transform State St. into promenade " which regenerated the great idea of turning State Street in Madison into a pedestrian mall.

It's an idea that has been tossed around intermittently since I moved here in the '60s -- an idea whose time perhaps has finally come. I love State Street and would strongly support this revival by shopping and eating more frequently Downtown. I am a committed bus rider, and the extra walk is no hindrance.