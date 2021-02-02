 Skip to main content
New State Street needs less concrete -- Crystal Kauramaki
Thank to the State Journal editorial board for its Jan. 24 editorial, "Transform State St. into promenade" which regenerated the great idea of turning State Street in Madison into a pedestrian mall.

It's an idea that has been tossed around intermittently since I moved here in the '60s -- an idea whose time perhaps has finally come. I love State Street and would strongly support this revival by shopping and eating more frequently Downtown. I am a committed bus rider, and the extra walk is no hindrance.

I have three things to add:

  • Get the semitrailers as well as buses off the street. Deliveries should emanate from smaller trucks or by using existing alleys.
  • Put grass and flowers on a small boulevard going down the middle of the street if possible. Downtown has way too much concrete. 
  • Advocate strongly against another giant, light-dooming, impersonal concrete apartment building such as the one proposed on Gorham Street. This building exemplifies what we don't want. Support small, locally owned businesses in that part of the city, as are there now.

Crystal Kauramaki, Madison

