I am one of those Vilas neighborhood residents whose opposition to the Edgewood stadium has been called elitist or reflective of an anti-religion, anti-private school bias. Neither of those descriptions is accurate.
I value the vibrancy of the Near West Side Madison neighborhoods, and Edgewood is a valued and respected neighbor. None of that, however, changes that a stadium with lights, amplified sound and increased traffic will negatively and irrevocably impact many homes that will sit directly across the street from it. The light, noise and traffic will undoubtedly affect a larger area that includes the neighborhoods and wild space that surround the campus.
Hosting games at an off-campus facility is not an undue hardship. The students at Madison West High School travel to Memorial for “home” football games and track meets.
I support development that will increase diversity and economic vibrancy in our Near West Side neighborhoods. This project, however, will accomplish neither of those goals and will only harm Edgewood’s neighbors.
Daniel Bennett, Madison