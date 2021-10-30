New speed limit loses votes for mayor -- Lynn Schmitt

I have a difficult time understanding the mayor’s thought process behind reduced speed limits on Madison’s main artery streets.
I tested the new 25-mph limits on Cottage Grove Road and Atwood Avenue near Olbrich Garden. Except for me, not one single vehicle, including a Madison police car, was doing the speed limit. The 25-mph limit is painfully slow on main artery streets with no parking on either side.
The concern for bicycle and pedestrian safety is one of the mayor’s reasons for the limits. Yet when I see bicyclists on the streets, I rarely find them obeying stop signs. It is so bad that I just assume a bicycle approaching a stop sign will not stop or yield to pedestrians.
While I understand the need for reasonable speed limits, putting up new signs that lower the speed limit is ineffective unless enforcement is concurrently put into effect.
The mayor may say she wants Downtown businesses to thrive, but people I talk to are only too happy to spend their dollars in Cottage Grove and Sun Prairie where driving and parking are convenient.
The mayor has succeeded in doing two things: Making it too cumbersome to travel to local stores on the Isthmus. She's also lost my vote.
Lynn Schmitt, Madison