New routes increase access Downtown -- Madelyn Peppard

I appreciated the State Journal's Feb. 13 editorial, “Make this the summer that State Street comes roaring back.”

As a Madison native, I agree that State Street must be revitalized as the heartbeat of the city, with locals from all backgrounds having opportunities to share their creativity to wider audiences.

I was concerned by the remarks from North Side and East Side City Council representatives that their constituents will lose convenient access to State Street after the 2023 bus rapid transit plan from Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is complete. Route plans provided on the Madison Metro Transit website contradict this claim. The goals of the rapid transit project are to increase efficient access to the city’s Downtown core for all neighborhoods in Madison, especially historically redlined neighborhoods such as Fitchburg and those south of East Washington Avenue.

These plans do not deny access to other neighborhoods, which can continue to use other routes of the bus system to reach Downtown. What they do is promote further transportation equity for demographically younger and lower-income areas of the city.

To truly revitalize lower State Street, buses should continue to have access to bring all people to engage with the heartbeat of the city.

Madelyn Peppard, UW-Madison student