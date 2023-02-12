The thousands of people moving into Madison in the coming years will be folks with well-paying jobs wanting to buy into stable, upscale neighborhoods. These newcomers won't want to move to neighborhoods impacted by increased traffic and parking, trash problems, noise and renters with no stake in maintaining their quality and care.

The Madison City Council is doing no one any favors by destabilizing these neighborhoods, thus reducing their tax base. Do you really want people seeking upscale housing to buy outside the Madison tax base and then have to drive longer to reach their jobs in Madison?

What is the City Council smoking?

Margaret Marriott, Madison

