New Republicans mascot is a hyena -- Ken Richardson

After reading many recent letters to the editor and news stories in the State Journal, it seems as if the Grand Old Party (GOP) is rebranding itself as a "Gang of Predators," and replacing the elephant with a hyena.

As each day passes, this mega-beast emerges, more and more, devouring democracy.

We can stop this beast with votes from every village, town and city. We can fill our town halls with voters, from morning until night. We must never surrender to the GOP mega-beast that seeks to diminish our vote and keep us in electoral slavery.

We must never give up. Vote for victory. Vote for democracy.

Ken Richardson, Madison