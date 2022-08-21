 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

New Republicans mascot is a hyena -- Ken Richardson

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

After reading many recent letters to the editor and news stories in the State Journal, it seems as if the Grand Old Party (GOP) is rebranding itself as a "Gang of Predators," and replacing the elephant with a hyena.

As each day passes, this mega-beast emerges, more and more, devouring democracy.

We can stop this beast with votes from every village, town and city. We can fill our town halls with voters, from morning until night. We must never surrender to the GOP mega-beast that seeks to diminish our vote and keep us in electoral slavery.

We must never give up. Vote for victory. Vote for democracy.

Ken Richardson, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics