New PSC member must put people first -- Cal Couillard

I and a few other people met with Gov. Tony Evers recently after the Renew Wisconsin Summit.

Gov. Evers understands that renewable energy must replace fossil fuel-derived energy as quickly as possible. He knows we must be green -- for our children’s sake.

The utilities are fully on board as well. They finally see the green part of solar -- money -- and are pivoting away from coal quickly.

Gov. Evers has a great opportunity to install a new Wisconsin Public Service commissioner, because an appointees of former Gov. Scott Walker recently announced his resignation.

I hope we can put the "public" back into the Public Service Commission. When monopoly control was granted to the utilities in 1935 by the federal government, it was granted with the stipulation that the monopolies would serve the public's needs first. Unfortunately, the PSC has been the "Private Monopoly Service Commission" for as long as I can remember. Utilities are first, and the public is second.

Let's ask for a new commissioner who reverses that thought. We the people want a commissioner who represents us first.

Cal Couillard, Couillard Solar Foundation, Deerfield

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0