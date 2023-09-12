A regulated child care facility doesn't equal quality child care any more than unregulated care means low quality.

In Wisconsin, care can be provided for up to three children other than your own without regulation. At this stage of my life, after 46 years of working with children, I choose to be an in-home unregulated provider. It's up to parents to determine the quality of my facility.

I recognize numbers of children enrolled in a facility determine quality of care. Younger children need more physical care and rocking time. As children grow, the activity level goes up. Children of all ages need personal time, attention and love.

Increasing the number of children in a group and giving younger children more responsibilities does not lower costs to parents for child care. It does increase profits for owners of facilities hiring employees. It lowers quality of care and decreases health, safety and quality of life for workers and children.

It would be wonderful if politicians could put providers lives over the almighty profit of a business. Those proposing legislation to increase the number of children who can be supervised in child care center should work in a group child care facility for a month. They would change their tune.

Nila Frye, Waunakee