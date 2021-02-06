 Skip to main content
New promenade is an inspiring idea -- Bernard Caputo
I'm very happy the State Journal editorial board is taking the temperature of readers on State Street and the sad state of affairs particularly at the top of the street.

I am a great proponent of public transportation, yet the buses on State Street are noisy, dangerous, voluminous and often mostly empty. I have witnessed many a pedestrian, biker or skateboarder nearly being taken out by a bus on the narrow street. Buses could easily be diverted one block in either direction to traverse across the Square.

A promenade is a great idea and is emulated across the country in many great cities. Meanwhile, look no further on relatively thriving King and Pinckney streets where there are no buses, limited traffic and extended-street seating. In the summer it was packed, and businesses were thriving even during COVID-19.

It is almost crazy we are not doing more to help super depressed State Street. A promenade, at least at the top of State Street, is patently a simple yet inspiring idea. 

Bernard Caputo, Madison

