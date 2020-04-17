New normal should include less litter -- Chuck Litweiler

I live near the East Towne shopping area in Madison. If you walk to the green edge surrounding any of the stores here, you will find lots of trash. The reasons and excuses are many.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

If it is drummed into your consciousness that your purpose in this society is first and foremost to consume, you may not care about what happens to the packaging. Whatever the reason, a lot more trash is strewn around Madison than when I moved here 45 years ago.

I read that most of the state parks have been closed -- in large part due to trash and vandalism. This comes at the very time we need our parks the most.

When COVID-19 is over, we need to do better than a return to "normal." This country and state have many shortcomings that will receive attention in the aftermath. Trash may seem like the least of them, but it reflects attitudes that inform many of our challenges.

I've been told that cities in Canada are very clean -- either because residents take more pride in their surroundings, or because fines are steep and enforced or both.

"Normal" in the United States should suffer the same fate as COVID-19.

Chuck Litweiler, Madison