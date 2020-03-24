New normal may be good for all of us - Tim Melin

With the coronavirus pandemic dominating our news and lives, we all are anxious that our normal lives will never be the same. But should we be?
Maybe normal wasn't so good to be begin with.
Normal is what has polluted our planet and waged wars. Normal has been hate, greed, racism and sexism. Normal wasn't working.
Perhaps this pandemic can teach us to take care of the planet and each other. Let's try a make a new normal for the good of all.
Tim Melin, Verona
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.