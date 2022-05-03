New Mexico fire is personal tragedy -- Tom Umhoefer

My wife’s sister and brother live in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Their homes are barely 10 miles from the Hermit’s Peak wildfire (reported in the May 1 State Journal). That's less than the distance from our Stoughton home to Madison.

Sunday morning, they reported smoke and falling ashes. The entire city (about the size of Stoughton) may be evacuated soon. They have gathered essentials, and pet carriers for their cats and dogs.

My sister-in-law and her son, Zeno, have a cabin up in the mountains to the north and west of Las Vegas. It is about a 45-minute drive. All Friday night Zeno and other local volunteer firefighters drove to the spread-out houses, pounding on doors and giving official orders to evacuate immediately. The fire swept through that area late Saturday afternoon.

My wife and I stayed at that cabin years ago. We hiked in the beautiful area. One day we drove over to Hermit’s Peak and hiked up the 10,000-foot mountain. Neither of us can imagine the mountain’s forest-covered slopes burnt to cinders.

It is insane that our government dithers in the face of climate-caused tragedies like this. Please, contact your members of Congress and demand strong federal action.

Tom Umhoefer, Stoughton